Portion of S. College closed for hit and run investigation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One southbound lane of South College Road in Wilmington is closed while police investigate a hit and run involving three vehicles.

Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron says it happened just before 8:45 a.m. near the overpass at Market Street.

- Advertisement -

A black Chevy truck allegedly hit two vehicles then headed north towards Market Street.

The truck has extensive front end damage.

EMS took one person to the hospital, but no word on their injuries.

Related Article: WPD needs help identifying burglar

If you know anything, call Wilmington Police.