Reporter who broke GenX contamination story hired as CFPUA spokesman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The StarNews correspondent who broke the story about the NCSU study that found GenX in the Cape Fear River is now the new public information officer for Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

On June 7, 2017, Vaughn Hagerty created a ripple effect across the region when he wrote a story about GenX, a chemical compound linked to cancer and discharged into the river by Chemours at Fayetteville Works.

Hagerty begins his new role as PIO with CFPUA on Wednesday. The PIO is a spokesperson for CFPUA and liaison to the community, the media, governments and others seeking information about CFPUA.

According to a news release from CFPUA, Hagery has more than 25 years news-media experience in a variety of roles at organizations such as the Miami Herald and the Star News.

He spent most of the last two years researching and writing articles about GenX and related compounds.

“If you’ve followed developments about GenX, you’ve probably encountered Vaughn’s work,” CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner said in a statement. “He brings significant experience as a communicator and a solid understanding of issues important to CFPUA and its customers, so we’re pleased to have him on our team.