Roy Moore: Agreement to appear on comedy show fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore says he didn’t know he was dealing with comedian Sacha Baron Cohen when he agreed to appear on a television show.

Moore filed a multi-million defamation lawsuit over his appearance on “Who is America?” In court filings last month, Moore argues the agreement he signed waiving legal claims is invalid because of fraud.

- Advertisement -

Moore says he thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. Instead, Moore, who denied misconduct accusations during the 2017 Senate race, was lampooned as a possible pedophile.

Moore says the agreement with Yerushalayim TV, a company registered in Wyoming, disguised who was actually behind the show.

Cohen is seeking to move the lawsuit to New York where the agreement mandates disputes will be heard. Moore opposes the move.