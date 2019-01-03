Seahawk men’s hoops takes out JMU in double-overtime

HARRISONBURG,VA (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball trailed in both overtime periods on Thursday night on the road at James Madison, but the Seahawks pulled out the thrilling 86-83 win in CAA action.
It was a career night for the redshirt junior Jeantal Cylla. The FIU transfer scored a team-high 24 points, he was one of three Seahawks in double figures. It was another night another double-double for Devontae Cacok. The senior notched his 9th this season with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
UNCW was able to snap their six game losing streaking and win their conference road opener. The tally in the win column improves the Seahawks to now 5-9 overall and 1-1 in CAA play.
The road trip will continue for C.B. McGrath and UNCW this weekend when they travel up to Maryland to take on Towson. The Seahawks and Tigers will tip-off at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.