Sheriff McVicker stands by campaign in 2018 election, investigation continues

BALDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than a month that the state board did not certify several races in Bladen County.

This was the first time we were able to hear from Sheriff Jim McVicker about the allegations of voter fraud.

His campaign funded McCrae Dowless’s ‘get out the vote’ efforts this past election.

Dowless is a person of interest in the state board of elections investigation of voting irregularities in the county.

McVicker’s campaign was subpoenaed by the board for campaign information. McVicker told us he stands by his campaign.

“I am proud of the campaign we ran. We ran a good campaign. And somebody has to lose and somebody got to win and I’m going to stay positive,” said the Sheriff. “And I am hearing all of this stuff and as long as it is factual I don’t have a problem with that. There’s been a lot of things that’s not factual. So I’m going to wait until it’s all over and done with then I’ll speak my mind.”