Spike in RSV cases leads to visitor restrictions at NHRMC women’s and children’s hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To protect against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, all children 12 and younger are temporarily restricted from visiting patient care areas in the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

NHRMC says this is due to the increase in RSV cases in the community.

Areas where children are restricted include:

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Pediatrics

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Mother/Baby

Labor & Delivery

Antepartum

Women’s Unit

NRHMC says RSV is a respiratory illness which affects primarily premature infants and children in the first year of life, but can affect older children and adults as well. Children of all ages can continue to seek and receive treatment for themselves in these areas. Those who are ill will be asked to wear a mask.

Children 12 and under who are healthy and currently free of cold and flu symptoms may continue to visit other areas of the hospital.