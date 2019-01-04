$150,000 lottery win means a dream trip to Disney for Onslow County family

RICHLANDS, NC (WWAY) — Tiffany Wigfall of Richlands said she plans to take her three children on a dream trip to Disney World after winning a $150,000 lottery prize.

“We’ve never been able to do something like this,” Wigfall said. “Now we can. My kids are the perfect age to enjoy a trip like this.”

The winning Holiday Cash scratch-off ticket came from Dempsey’s Kwik Mart on Catherine Lake Road in Jacksonville. Wigfall scratched the ticket when she got home.

“I was like, ‘There is no way. This can’t be real.’” Wigfall said. “I started jumping around and screaming I was so excited.”

Wigfall claimed her prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,126.

The $5 ticket launched in November with four top prizes of $150,000. Since Wigfall claimed the last top prize, the lottery will take steps to end the game. Players can still enter their holiday scratch-off tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win $50,000. The deadline to enter the drawing is Jan. 31.