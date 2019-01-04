Cast Iron Kitchen chef to appear on Food Network

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The chef of a Wilmington restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives last year will once again appear on The Food Network.

Cast Iron Kitchen chef Josh Petty and his father, Wayne, will appear on Guy’s Grocery Games on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Guy’s Grocery Games features chefs running through the aisles of a grocery store finding ingredients in order to complete a cooking challenge.

Petty’s wife says the two will also appear on a second episode at a later date.

When Cast Iron Kitchen appeared on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in May, they featured two of their most popular items, their dirty south biscuit and meatloaf sandwich.