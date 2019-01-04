Cold & flu season influences RSV cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is increasing visiting restrictions for their women’s and children hospital, after a seasonal respiratory virus returns.

RSV is a respiratory illness that mostly impacts premature infants and children. Currently, all children 12 and under are not allowed to visit patient care areas in the women’s and children’s hospital.

RSV season is from September to May which, is similar to cold and flu season. We are currently in the season’s peak.

“Because babies breathe from their noses…when their nose is stopped, they can have more significant respiratory systems,” said Dr. Sheri Carroll.

Carroll says the increase in RSV cases is normal and this restriction is a routine safety measure.

She says when lab tests confirm that the RSV and flu season are over the visitation restrictions will be raised.