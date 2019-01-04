District by district, storm debris in Pender County is getting a clean sweep

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — All storm-related vegetative debris and construction debris pick-up by DRC, the county’s contractor, has resumed following the holidays.

“The deadline was Dec. 21 for all debris to be placed on the roadway,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Manager. “The debris is being picked up district by district. Now that we are through the holidays, DRC will have 18 trucks on the roads picking up storm-related vegetative debris and construction debris.”

“Hurricane Florence left behind a tremendous amount of debris,” said George Brown, Chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. “We are working hard to clean the county of storm debris.”

“We are aware of problem areas and illegal dumping,” said David Williams, Pender County Commissioner. “These sites will be cleaned, and illegal dumpers will be prosecuted.”

“Materials brought to the road right-of-way now will be considered illegal dumping,” said Collins. “Contractors dumping shingles, sheetrock, framing materials and repair debris will be fined.”

Private contractors are responsible for disposal of materials at proper landfills. Contractors and residents may also dispose of debris at the county’s convenience sites at Rocky Point, Burgaw, and Hampstead up to 200-lb. per load, per day. Debris weighing over 200-lbs are charged a weigh fee at the Hampstead Transfer Station. The Rocky Point Convenience Center 16232 NC Hwy 210, is open daily 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and closed Sundays and Wednesdays. The Burgaw Convenience Center, 3088 New Savannah Rd., is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Hampstead Convenience Center and Transfer Station, 250 Transfer Station Rd., is open Mondays through Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 – 7 p.m.

DRC, the county’s debris contractor, will not accept household trash, roofing materials, concrete or brick, or new construction waste.

DRC is covering the county’s five districts, starting with District 5, then District 4, District 3, District 2 and District 1. Residents uncertain of which district they reside should click here.

For questions about debris pick-up, contact DRC, toll free at 1-888-721-4372.