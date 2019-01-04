Dive deeper into yoga at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dive deeper into yoga at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The aquarium will host a class series where you can rejuvenate through meditation, breathing exercises and foundational postures in a serene “underwater” setting.

A certified yoga instructor will lead each one-hour, morning class amid the tranquility of schooling fish, gliding rays and more.

The sessions are suitable for all yoga levels, with modifications offered, but recommended for adults only.

The series runs 8-9 a.m. every other Tuesday, January 15 to February 26. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $20 per class, N.C. Aquarium Society members receive a 10 percent discount.

For more information: www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher

Class dates:

8-9 a.m. Tuesday, January 15

8-9 a.m. Tuesday, January 29

8-9 a.m. Tuesday, February 12

8-9 a.m. Tuesday, February 26