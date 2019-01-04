Dosher Memorial Hospital kicks off new year with wide range of health programs

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve committed to a healthier lifestyle in 2019, Dosher Memorial Hospital is offering lots of programs that will help you meet or exceed your goals.

The Women’s Health Tea will be held Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. Three clinicians will

discuss women’s health matters at the second-floor conference room at the hospital.

“The three of them will put on this program for women’s health and its part of a wide-open discussion about things that are important to women but anyone can ask questions about anything that they’d like,” said Jim Goss, Director of Marketing & Community Relations at Dosher Memorial Hospital.

The event is free but you should reserve a seat in advance by calling 910-457-4731.

The Heart to Heart Women’s Heart Health event will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. Hosted by the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation, this program includes heart health education, inspiring words from a heart patient/survivor and tips for health eating. It will be held at St. James Community Center in Southport. Admission is $25 and proceeds will benefit cardiac rehabilitation services at the hospital. For details, call 910-457-3850.

Attendees are urged to bring a food donation item like fresh fruit or low-sodium canned foods, etc.

“One of the arms of our organization is the Brunswick Wellness Coalition and they have this healthy food drive — Give Healthy Campaign — so this is in direct support of that,” Goss said.

If you love food, you’ll love the Guest Chef Program. The first one will be held Tuesday, February 12, 6 p.m. Austin Alfonzo from Kai Joe’s on Oak Island and Café Koa in Southport conducts another in the hospital’s series of healthy cooking demonstrations at the second floor conference room at the hospital. You need to call to reserve a seat at 910-457-4731. Additional guest chef programs are set for March 12, April 9 and May 14.

One other thing Dosher Memorial Hospital has just recently kicked off is its telemedicine program for inpatients overnight.

“If you are an inpatient at Dosher, during the day you are examined by a physician in person along with a registered nurse but overnight we have a telemedicine program so it would be a physician who is seeing you through a computer monitor, listening to you this way,” Goss said. “The doctor examines you through a secure, computer connection overnight about the only thing the doctor can’t do is put the stethoscope on your chest or back.”

Three weeks in Goss say the hospital has received lots of positive feedback from patients who have tried it.