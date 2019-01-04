Habitat for Humanity offers help to Florence victims

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re still struggling to recover after Hurricane Florence, you may want to look into programs offered by Habitat for Humanity.

Steve Spain, executive director for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, says if you’re still struggling to get back on your feet after Hurricane Florence, you need to be persistent.

“Don’t take no for an answer from FEMA, don’t take it from your county or city government, and don’t take it from me,” said Spain.

Habitat is offering multiple programs aimed at helping families impacted by the storm, including one where damaged homes are made livable.

“We’ll go in, and provide them with a kitchen, with a bath, and with a living area and a sleeping area,” said Veronica Carter, member of the Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity board of directors. “We’re not making pretty, we’re not making it full, but at least it will be something where they can actually come back to their home.”

For those who were renting prior to the hurricane, or cannot rebuild their home, Habitat for Humanity is streamlining their home ownership program, speeding up the process from between eight and 12 months, to between three and six months.

So far, not many families have filed applications.

“We have eight for each program, eight to have their houses rebuilt, and eight for new home construction through the habitat program,” said Spain. “And we know there are a lot more people out there who could use this.”

For qualifying families who have found a new place to live, Habitat is providing them with furniture and other items.

“A place to sleep, a place to sit, a place to have dinner if it’s a family of four,” said Carter.

This has all been made possible due to grants, and assistance from several organizations.

“We’ve received grants from Habitat for Humanities International, the Foundation for the Carolinas, and AARP Foundation here in North Carolina. And without that help, we wouldn’t be able to continue.”

If you’d like to apply and live in New Hanover, Pender or Duplin counties, click here for more information. If you live in Brunswick County, click here for more information.