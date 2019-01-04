NCWorks hosting series of programs to help job seekers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If one of your New Year’s resolutions involves finding a new job, NCWorks is hosting a number of Career Center Open Houses to help people searching for a new career path.

“NCWorks Career Centers is an umbrella term for our state-level services through career focus,” said NCWorks Business Engagement Manager Scott Levine. “We are a one-stop career system and its all about helping folks get into some sort of career change or employer services and community resources.”

While the agency doesn’t have office in every North Carolina county, they have staff in every county.

“Regardless of where you are in North Carolina, we have staff standing by to help,” Levine said.

A wide range of individuals can benefit from services offered by NCWorks.

“It could be folks looking for a career change, that’s kind of the thing we usually find around this time of the year, people are starting the new year off with trying to find some sort of new career and, ultimately, some people who need some type of service within their career field or getting some sort of short-term training certification,” he said.

NCWorks staff stands ready to assist anyone in need of help.

“As a result of Hurricane Florence, we’ve had a lot of folks who unfortunately lost their job due to the hurricane and they’re coming in to find some sort of skills set to get into a new career and its also folks who have been trying to find jobs and maybe update their resume or some sort of interview preparation,” Levine said.

In many cases, employers looking for a workforce with a specialized skills set, will pay for someone to go back to school to receive training in that field.

“We have a lot of labor market information, so we have high-growth industry potential and we’ll find the skills set that folks have through assessment or interview skills and match those talent with the employer relations that we have,” he said.

As new companies relocate to the Cape Fear, the type of workers needed is constantly changing.

“In my role as Business Engagement Manager is to go out and find those employers and really talk with them about what their needs are and then match that with the skills of our job seekers,” Levine said.

NCWorks is hosting a number of upcoming workshops where job seekers can receive one-on-one job search assistance, tips for interviewing, etc.:

Brunswick County, 5300 Main St., Shallotte, Jan. 14-18.

5300 Main St., Shallotte, Jan. 14-18. Columbus County, Southeastern Community College, Feb. 4-8.

Southeastern Community College, Feb. 4-8. New Hanover County, 1994 S. 17th St., Wilmington, Jan. 22-25

1994 S. 17th St., Wilmington, Jan. 22-25 Pender County, 904 S. Walker St., Burgaw, Jan. 28 – Feb. 1.

“Its a good once over of what our career services are all about within the career center,” Levine said. “You have workshops, employers doing job fairs, we have our partnerships, everything that we do in the career centers in one big snap shot, we want to celebrate what we can do and help people get into some sort of new career.”