Road divider smashes through windshield, nearly impaling driver

A Buncombe County man and his daughter had a close call on Thursday morning after a piece of debris slammed through his windshield and nearly impaled him.

“It was just a normal day, you know,” the driver, Greg Henson, said.

He was driving to Asheville with his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat.

“It was raining,” Henson said. “Obviously, so, you know, being extra careful, and I don’t know cruising along.”

He was driving over a bridge on I-40W near Exit 55.

“I noticed debris in the road and was hoping somebody wouldn’t hit it, and then somebody hit it,” Henson said. “Either the front or back tire [of the car in front of me] caught just like the edge of it, and that kind of like catapulted it up in the air.”

It was a reflector—or lane marker—and went right into Henson’s windshield; coming within inches of hitting his face.

“It would have, if it hadn’t hit the roof,” Henson said. “[Within seconds] I couldn’t really see because there was so much glass dust and stuff, but I could feel the breeze coming through the windshield.”

Henson said he and his daughter walked away with minor cuts and scrapes.

