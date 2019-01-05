Celebrity ghost hunters visit Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local thrill seekers had their own chance to do some ghost hunting Saturday at The Battleship North Carolina, joined by some very special ghost hunters.

The Ghost Hunt Weekend team held a special meet and greet event for fans in the Wilmington area. Fans got to meet famous ghost hunters, including Steve Gonsalves from the SyFy channel’s “Ghost Hunters”.

Later Saturday night, the team held a ghost hunt aboard the ship.

“They get to ask them questions. They watch the shows and they want to know, ‘What’s it like to be on T.V.? What’s the scariest location they’ve ever been to? Have they been here before? What are their best ghost hunting techniques?’ They’re going to be here tonight with the guys and then after that, we’re going to shut of all the lights and do some ghost hunting,” said Chad Morin, the Owner of Ghost Hunt Weekends.

Morin says they hope to come back to Wilmington for another event this year.