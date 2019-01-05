Remembering a ‘loving, selfless & joyful’ North Brunswick High school teacher

BRUNSWICK COUNTY,NC (WWAY)– Co-workers, students, friends and family filled North Brunswick High School gymnasium on Saturday to remember their fallen angel — Jennifer Denise Coston.

Coston died on Tuesday, December 25. She was 54 years old.

Coston’s family described her as a loving, selfless and joyful woman. The overflowing gymnasium was put to tears when her four children broke down in front of the crowd. One of her sister’s, Shawn Coston Miller, reflected on the fun times. Now, everyone is left to cherish their memories.

“Like my brother said, she was our glue,” said Miller. “She was the one that made sure we stayed in contact and got together. We are going to continue to share memories with her kids and grand-kids to come.”

In honor of Coston’s dedication to impacting young learners, the family will award the Jennifer D. Coston scholarship to a graduating North Brunswick High School senior. If you would like to support this fund, visit www.gofundme.com/jennifer-d-coston-scholarship-fund .