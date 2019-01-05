Robotics teams kick off season of innovative thinking

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — The Wired Wizards are ready to take home the gold this year in the FIRST robotics international competition. Saturday launched the six week’s of innovative thinking.

Five local high school robotics teams will design and build a fully automated robot to compete locally and across the state. On Saturday, teams were given their theme and challenge for this year’s competition. This year celebrates the 50th year anniversary of Apollo 11’s launch to the moon in July 1969.

“For the six weeks, we build and construct our robot,” said Senior Wired Wizards Member Emma Pleasants. “On the last day of that sixth week, we stay up til’ midnight and then we wrap up our robot and we send it to competitions. We start in our district and then we move up to states and we’ve actually gone to worlds a couple of times.”

After graduating high school, many participants pursue college majors in engineering, computer science and business.

Good luck to all participants !