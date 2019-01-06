Candlelight vigil planned for man killed in trooper-involved shooting

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for Brandon Webster, who was shot and killed by a state trooper earlier this week.

The vigil will be held at Shallotte Township Park.

Webster was shot by State Trooper S.A. Collins Tuesday night in the Civietown Mini Mart parking lot.

Officials say Collins was attempting to make a traffic stop on Webster. Webster reportedly accelerated his truck towards the officer and Collins fired his gun.

Webster was brought to Novant Health Brunswick Medial Center where he later died.