Caswell Beach announces new police chief

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Caswell Beach has a new police chief.

Sam Massey was promoted to the office of chief on New Year’s Eve.

The department says Massey began his career with the Town of Long Beach PD in August 1990, and has been serving Caswell Beach since July 2000.

The new chief says that he is honored to command such a “dedicated group of professional career police officers”.

The town announced on social media that Massey looks forward to continuing the ‘proud tradition’ of providing the town with the quality police service it has received since the town was incorporated in 1975.