Bitty and Beau’s Coffee to open third location this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC, (WWAY) — It’s been called “the happiest place in Wilmington” and the official coffee of the Rachael Ray show. Now, even more southerners will be able to enjoy the smiles and dance parties at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is opening its third store this weekend in Savannah, Georgia. A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. The shop is located at 319 W. Congress Street.

- Advertisement -

The shop is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” said Founder Amy Wright. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

Amy and Ben Wright founded Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in 2016 in Wilmington, in honor of two of their children who have Down syndrome. A second shop opened in Charleston, South Carolina in February 2018.

Related Article: Bride takes wedding photos alone after firefighter fiancé killed by alleged drunk driver

Amy Wright was also named the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year.