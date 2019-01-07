Driver of stolen van crashes into Wilmington gas station

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating an accident involving a van that crashed into a gas station early Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to Phoenix Mart BP located at 425 South College Road around 3:15 a.m.

WPD said UNCW police were pursuing a van that drove away during a traffic stop.

As the van turned onto College Acres Drive and into the gas station parking lot, police said the driver crashed into the side of the building.

The van was reported stolen from a driveway on College Acres Drive earlier in the morning.

WPD is investigating the accident and has not released the name of the driver.