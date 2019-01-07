Electrical fire temporarily closes Piggly Wiggly in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Shoppers had to evacuate the Piggly Wiggly in Burgaw this morning after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building, according to Burgaw Deputy Fire Chief Clay Jasper.

It happened around 8:00 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Jasper said the passerby called 911, who then alerted the fire department.

Jasper says it was an electrical fire with wires coming into the building. It happened at the back of the building on the roof. There is no obvious damage inside the store.

Duke Energy and Piggly Wiggly crews are working to make repairs.

Jasper said at last check, the store manager hoped to reopen by 4:00 p.m.

Crews from Burgaw Fire, Rocky Point Fire, Pender EMS and Fire and Burgaw Police all responded.