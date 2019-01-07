North Carolina leaders celebrate 200 years of Supreme Court

By GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top leaders praised the state Supreme Court on its bicentennial for its endurance amid legal and societal changes and as the place where citizens can seek justice under the law.

The state’s highest court held a special session Monday in its downtown Raleigh courtroom to observe the court’s 200th anniversary. In 1818, the General Assembly created the court, which then met the first time in early January 1819.

The court’s seven justices sat while Gov. Roy Cooper, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and others addressed the panel and celebrated its history.

Current Chief Justice Mark Martin said neither the past success nor the future survival of the court can be taken for granted and urged listeners to uphold the state constitution as “the bedrock of all our liberties.”