Road crew supervisor aided by Bladen County inmates has died

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The roadside clean up crew supervisor aided by inmates last week during a medical emergency has died, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Good Morning, The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is mourning this morning after learning of the passing of Mr James… Posted by Bladen County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 7, 2019

- Advertisement -

James Smith was supervising inmates on Peanut Road in Elizabethtown on January 2 when he started weaving and passed out.

Three inmates took Smith’s cell phone, called 911, then waited with him for help to arrive.

The three inmates received life saving awards by the sheriff’s office.

Smith was taken to Cape Fear Valley in Fayetteville, then transferred Duke Medical Center.

Smith had suffered a stroke and was in ICU.