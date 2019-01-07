‘Small business incubator’ offers opportunities in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to start up or expand a small business, there’s something coming to Bladen County which you might be interested in. It’s called a small business incubator.

Bladen County Economic Development director Chuck Heustess says a small business incubator is a way for businesses to get help with a start up or expansion.

Businesses rent an office suite, and get access to shared conference rooms, restrooms, and a break room.

Heustess says it’s a partnership between Bladen County, Elizabethtown, and Bladen Community College.

“There’s not a lot of speculative small space for people to start up. So this would be a place where they could start up, and then two or three years, they grow out into privately-owned space downtown. So it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Heustess.

Heustess says they expect businesses to start moving in within the next week, with an official ribbon cutting next month.

There is still office space available, so if you’re interested in renting, call 910-645-2292.