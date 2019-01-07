WANTED: Driver suspected of approaching children in Leland area

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Do you recognize this car? The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can identify the driver, who is a potential suspect in two separate cases involving young girls.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says last week, children who live in neighborhoods off River Road in the Belville/Leland area were approached by an unknown male.

According to the incident reports, Wednesday, a suspect followed two children in the Hawkeswater community.

On Thursday, a suspect approached two young girls while they were walking home from the school bus in Olde Towne.

If you have any information, call Det. Leonard at (910) 363-7114 or call 911.