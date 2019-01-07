Wilmington YMCA is booming with business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has been one week since the YMCA of Wilmington opened its doors on Market street and the health and wellness center is booming with business. New members are signing up every day.

The morning has been the favorite time for gym goers. The group exercise programs and swimming pool are the most popular features of the new facility.

Parents say they also enjoy the convenient Discovery Center for their children.

Branch Director Shannon Berg says the center is ready to start their yearly challenges to help residents reach their 2019 fitness goals.

If you are interested in joining, the Nir Family YMCA is located at 2710 Market Street in Wilmington, NC.