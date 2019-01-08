9-year-old boy helps save grandfather’s life

SOMERSET, MA (WCVB) — Police in Massachusetts credited a 9-year-old boy with saving his 80-year-old grandfather’s life during a life-threatening medical emergency on Saturday afternoon.

Kazin Crisman, of Dartmouth, was visiting his grandpa, Allan Crisman, in Somerset. Allan was about to drive Kazin to grab some pizza for lunch when the boy noticed something was wrong while sitting in the back seat, waiting for his grandfather to start the car.

- Advertisement -

“He was acting really strange,” Kazin said. “He was stepping all over the pedals and stuff. I asked him, ‘Do you want me to call 911?’ He did not answer me all the four times that I asked him. I knew something was up.”

Kazin said that is when instinct took over. The fourth-grader did not panic and dialed 911 immediately.

Police and emergency medical technicians arrived within minutes. They were able to figure out Allan, who is diabetic, was having a hypoglycemic episode.

Read more here.