Cape Fear Academy basketball runs away with sweep over Wilmington Christian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was two dominating performances for Cape Fear Academy basketball on Monday night as both the boy’s and girl’s took down Wilmington Christian.

The girl’s game was all Hurricane from the get go as they jumped out to the as they led the Patriots 37-11 at the half. It was much of the same in the second half as Cape Fear Academy cruised to the 69-24 win. Junior Chloe Kernan finished with a game high 36 points to lead the charge.

In the boy’s game it was a bit of a slow start for both teams, there were a combined eight points the first five minutes of the first quarter. Cape Fear Academy would turn it on from that point on picking up the 57-12 win. The victory improves the Hurricanes to now 18-3 overall.

Wilmington Christian Academy will host Faith Christian Academy tomorrow night. The Cape Fear Academy Hurricane will play Southeastern Home School on Tuesday night.