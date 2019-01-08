Could rentable electric scooters be coming to Wilmington?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Monday to discuss multiple topics. One item on the agenda was bringing scooters to the area, as other cities across the country have done.

City staff explained that some of the current cities in the state are allowing rentable scooters and others are banning them.

The scooters can go up to 18 miles per hour and are usually used on sidewalks.

The city says the General Assembly is expected to vote on allowing scooters statewide in the spring, which means the City of Wilmington would have to allow them no matter what.

Council decided to wait to see what the legislature decides before doing anything.