Currie man charged in fatal DWI crash

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man awaiting trial on DWI charges out of Bladen County, is now accused of driving drunk and crashing his car, killing a woman.

Charles Higdon, II, 43, is charged with felony death by vehicle, DWI, and driving while license revoked for previous DWI.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 53 near Slocum Trail, about two miles from Atkinson.

Higdon was driving a Toyota Camry when his car ran off the road to the right and came to rest against a utility pole.

His passenger, Sandra Higdon Martin, 54, died in the crash.

Trooper J.A. Murray is investigating.

On January 31, Higdon is scheduled to appear in court in Bladen County on DWI and reckless driving to endanger charges.

Higdon is in the Pender County jail under a $40,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.