FEMA to hold community workshop on mitigation measures

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — FEMA will hold a community workshop for homeowners, business owners and renters about the importance of mitigation and the benefits of whole community preparedness on Thursday, Jan. 17.

The workshop will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way in Leland.

Workshop topics include mitigation measures that can lessen the impact of future disasters, information about the National Flood Insurance Program and a demonstration with local flood maps, information on possible funding sources for implementing mitigation measures, and defining the concept of building safer, stronger and smarter.