Horry County mom looking to create special needs-focused school

Like any other 8-year-old, Kenadi Watts boards the bus for school every day.

Unlike any other 8-year-old, Watts is developmentally disabled.

“She is developmentally on the level of about a 9-month-old baby,” her mother, Summer Watts, explained. “She doesn’t follow commands, she can’t tell us what she wants and what she needs, we just kind of have to figure that out.”

Teaching Kenadi is close to impossible. Watts said she benefits more from physical therapy and repetition than classwork.

“This is one of the many drawings I’ve been sent home with that Kenadi has supposedly done in school,” Watts explained, holding up a perfectly colored in picture of a rainbow. “If we hand her a crayon here at home, she’s going to eat it.”

