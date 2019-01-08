Brunswick County Lions Club members engaged in numerous community service projects

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Lions Club International is a service organization with millions of clubs and members worldwide and club members in the Cape Fear are engaged in numerous activities to support the community.

In Brunswick County, alone, there are five clubs with plans for the formation of a sixth. About 300 clubs exist statewide.

Founded in 1917, the international organization urges members to seek ways to serve communities worldwide.

“We find out what the need is in an area and we like to provide service,” said Irwin Siegelwax, Past District Governor of the Calabash Lions Club.

In the wake of Hurricane Florence, many local Lions Club members rolled up their sleeves to assist residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the powerful storm.

Calabash Lions Club members also support the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw by providing financial support for a campus cottage that houses children.

“One thing we got involved with early on was vision, there’s a worldwide initiative to screen every child 6 and under with technology called a spot machine,” Siegelwax said. “We can correct the problem without surgery in 90 percent of cases.”

For the first time ever, the International Lion’s Club has a female president and she’s from Iceland.

“The Lions are not just for men,” he said. “We encourage men and women, and in our Calabash Lion’s Club, we have 29 members of which I’m glad to say I’m in the minority–19 are women.”

Siegelwax says plans are in the works for the formation of a new Brunswick County club serving residents in Leland, Belville, Navassa and Winnabow. An informational meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, 4 – 6:30 p.m., at the Best Western Plus Westgate Inn & Suites, on Town Lake Drive in Leland.

For more information about local Lions Club International or local clubs in the Brunswick County and surrounding area, contact Irwin Siegelwax at irwin423@atmc.net or call 910-371-2858.