Man arrested after deputies reportedly find cocaine, gun, and child in car

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man was arrested last month for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Duplin County.

Montrell Wilson was stopped on Interstate 40 for a traffic violation on Dec. 28, according to a Facebook post by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

“A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 112 grams of powdered cocaine and a firearm,” the post said.

The post said Wilson is also a convicted felon and had an 11-month-old child in the vehicle with him at the time.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a place to keep controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor child abuse, the post said.

He was being held Tuesday in Duplin County Jail on $250,000 bond.