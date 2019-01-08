Man pleads guilty to setting girlfriend’s apartment on fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Robeson County man is going to prison for setting his girlfriend’s apartment on fire in Bladen County one year ago.

Brandon Malone, 21, of St. Pauls, pleaded guilty to First Degree Arson on Monday morning in Bladen County Superior Court, according to a news release from the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office.

On January 14, 2018, Elizabethtown Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire along Mercer Mill Road.

When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from an apartment building.

A woman who lives there, told law enforcement that prior to the fire she had been in an argument with Malone, her boyfriend.

She told police she asked Malone to remove his belongings from her apartment.

As Malone left, the victim noticed smoke coming from the living room area of her apartment. At that time, it was discovered that Malone had set the clothing inside of a closet on fire and left it to burn as he fled the scene.

The victim was able to escape the apartment with her child and notify neighbors that her apartment was on fire.

The fire damaged three apartments but no one got hurt.

Malone will serve up to 5 1/2 years in prison.