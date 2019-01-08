New Hanover County School Board approves high school redistricting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board has approved a plan for high school redistricting.

Nearly 700 New Hanover County high school students will be attending a different school next year.

The topic had been discussed for more than a year.

The school board voted in favor of version two on Tuesday night, which moves more than 300 students from Laney to New Hanover High School.

The plan also moves 180 students from Ashley to Hoggard.

The plan is expected to be implemented for the 2019-2020 school year.