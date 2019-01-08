New Hanover High names new head football coach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High School announced Tuesday that Dylan Dimock has been named Head Football Coach.

Coach Dimock has been with New Hanover County Schools since 2001. He brings 26 years of experience to the position. Coach Dimock is a history teacher at Hoggard High School and he has also spent the last 10 years as Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach for the Vikings. Before that, Coach Dimock was the Head Football coach at Ashley High School for eight years.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Dimock to NHHS as our new Head Football Coach. NHHS is not only getting a great coach but a great educator,” said Principal Dr. Rob Morgan.

NHHS’ former Head Football Coach Earl Smith announced his retirement last November after his fourth year and a 2017 3AA State Championship.