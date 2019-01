WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A crash involving multiple cars has shut down a portion of Market Street.

New Hanover County 911 says the call came in at 1:07 p.m.

Wilmington Police are telling drivers to avoid the area of Market Street between 23rd and Forest Hills Dr.

911 confirms a power pole was also hit during the crash.

At last check, Market Street was closed in both directions between Brookwood & Keaton Avenue.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

