Pet Pals: 5-year-old pug, Tibetan spaniel mix

There’s a four-legged friend at New Hanover County Animal Services who is looking for a forever home.

Her name is China and she was surrendered by her owner who moved and couldn’t take her with her.

She knows how to sit, lay down and go to the door when she needs to go to the bathroom.

To meet China, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.

