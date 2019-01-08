Pizza Hut to expand beer delivery service to North Carolina

(CNN) — Just in time for the Super Bowl, Pizza Hut is expanding its beer delivery program to nearly 300 restaurants, including select locations in North Carolina.

Pizza Hut announced details about the second phase of its innovative beer delivery program. Select restaurants in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Ohio will be delivering beer by mid-January.

The Super Bowl is one of Pizza Hut’s busiest delivery days.

The beer delivery program began in May of 2018 at 100 Pizza Hut locations in Arizona and California. With the purchase of select six-packs of beer, free delivery was made available in participating markets.

A wide variety of beers, including Blue Moon, Bud Light and Corona Extra, are available for order.

Pizza Hut said the rollout is a brand priority, with Pizza Hut aiming to increase beer delivery to 1,000 restaurants across new markets by the summer of 2019.

Qualifying orders must meet delivery minimum requirements and be placed through PizzaHut.com, the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android or via phone. Delivery fees apply.

Learn more at PizzaHut.com.