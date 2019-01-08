Solar operation could be coming to Wilmington’s Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A Wilmington solar systems company has proposed building a 75-foot-tall office building and 14,994-square foot warehouse along Front Street just south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Cape Fear Solar Systems, in asking for a special-use permit, has said it would build the five-story, 30,965-square-foot office building and adjacent warehouse “where solar system kits will be stored and placed on trailers for deliveries,” according to its application to the city of Wilmington.

The company currently operates in space at 901 Martin St., according to its website. Cassandra Barba, sales and marketing manager for the company, said the new space “will allow us to expand to serve more customers in the area.”

She said the company plans to “be very green with a carbon-neutral footprint” while constructing the new space at 901 S. Front St.

