Stray goats need a new home, up for auction in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two stray goats are looking for a new home.

The pair was found on Maco Road in Leland on New Year’s Eve and taken by the Brunswick County Animal Services.

The livestock are pygmy goats, one male and one female, which are both gray and white.



The duo will be auctioned at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, 429 Green Swamp Rd NW in Supply, at 10 a.m. on January 17.

If you would like to know more, you can contact Brunswick County Animal Services at (910) 754-8204.