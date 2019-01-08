Surf City to hold beach nourishment workshop after Florence

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City leaders want property owners to attend a beach re-nourishment workshop to address damage from Hurricane Florence.

Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has announced that that town council will be hosting a beach nourishment workshop on Friday, Jan. 18th at 9 a.m. at the Community Center, 201 Community Center Dr.

Oceanfront property owners are encouraged to attend. This is the next step in beach recovery from hurricane Florence.

Debris contractors are expected to complete debris cleanup over the next few weeks. Anyone dumping debris in the right-of-way will be charged with illegal dumping.