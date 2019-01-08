The Hoggard Vikings roll over South Brunswick on the hardwood

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–A big week in Mideastern conference basketball tipped off on Tuesday night with some great games around the area. In Southport, it was the Hoggard Vikings going on the road and picking up the sweep.

In the girl’s game, the Vikings jumped out to a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Cougars could never make up the deficit as Hoggard picked up the 57-17 win. The boy’s game was much of the same, as the Vikings jumped out to the 35-12 lead at the half. South Brunswick made a run in the 4th quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Hoggard came out on top 54-38.

- Advertisement -

South Brunswick will take on their rivals North on Friday night, while Hoggard is set up for a huge challenge against the Laney Buccaneers.