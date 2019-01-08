VIDEO: Man caught licking doorbell, prowling outside California home for 3 hours

SALINAS, CA (KION/CNN) — Police are looking for a man caught on camera licking the doorbell of a California home and allegedly relieving himself in the yard.

The suspect, whom police identified as 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo, spent about three hours licking the doorbell and milling around the Salinas, California, yard of Sylvia and Dave Dungan.

The homeowners were out of town when the incident happened, but their children were inside the home, sleeping.

The family called police after reviewing footage on their new security system, installed a month ago, which alerts them when there’s movement by the front door.

“I thought, ‘Boy, there’s a lot of traffic. 5 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home until 6 a.m.’… Well, then, who the heck is that?” said doorbell licker victim Sylvia Dungan.

The suspect was also caught on camera appearing to relieve himself in the front yard. He also reportedly went to a neighboring home as well.

Police say the security footage made it easy to identify the suspect.

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear, to the point that it didn’t take us long to identify this individual,” said Miguel Cabrera with Salinas police.

Neighbors say the incident is one of the more bizarre things they’ve ever seen.

“I thought I’d seen it all, but now, this takes the cake,” neighbor Alfred Santos said.

The Dungans says the incident is both funny and concerning.

“You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically, he didn’t harm anybody. He didn’t break anything,” Sylvia Dungan said. “This just kind of reinforces how important it is to have security within your home.”

Still, the homeowners say they made sure to wipe off their doorbell.

Police are searching for Arroyo, who they say could face two misdemeanor charges for petty theft and prowling.