Will a $2M flood plan save the Battleship North Carolina parking lot?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas almost 4 months ago but, the Battleship North Carolina is still seeing flooding impacts with the tide. The Cape Fear River washes away over 150 parking spots a day.

The ship sees over 30,000 visitors a year and this water poses a serious challenge.Captain Bragg says this limits access to the ship and lowers overall visitation for this tourist site.

Bragg and Battleship staff are partnering with an engineering firm and NOAA on a $2 million ‘Living with Water’ plan.

Bragg says this new design will use the floodwater as a partner rather than a obstacle.

“[The north end of the parking lot] will essentially be put into a landscaped area with more soil and more plants to mitigate the constant churn of the water coming in and out,” said Bragg.

The north end of the parking lot will be converted to a tidal marsh. Bragg says the staff hopes to begin working on this project within the next two years pending grant approval from NOAA and N.C. Clean Water Management.