Wilmington natives win gold in national collegiate skydiving event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Wilmington natives have something big to celebrate.

They won gold last at the National Collegiate Parachuting Championships, the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world.

Jeremy Stanley and Michael Colella are cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

They both competed in Arizona and won gold in the 6-way formation skydiving event.

Their team also set a new national record by building a formation in only 8.56 seconds after exiting the airplane.

In addition, Stanley won another gold medal with his team in a different event.

Stanley and Colella have completed more than 600 skydives each.