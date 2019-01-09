Arts Friendly Foundation to donate thousands to area arts non-profits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Arts Friendly Foundation is a coalition of businesses that promote and support the Cape Fear arts community. It also raises money throughout the year for arts nonprofits.

Last year Arts Friendly raised more than $4,000 to be distributed to five area groups.

On January 15 it will give money at The Arts Friendly Foundation Big Check Event. Its at 2 p.m. at the Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center in Wilmington.

The funds distributed are for operations and are used to advance their mission of quality arts programming.

This year the money will go to DREAMS Center for Arts Education, Opera Wilmington, Thalian Association Community Theatre, Wilmington Art Association, and Wilmington Jewish Film Festival.

Your business can identify as Certified Arts Friendly through a certification program.

